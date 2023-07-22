Extended stretch of hot weather set to begin

High Temperatures Sunday
High Temperatures Sunday
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures climbed well into the 80s and low 90s on Saturday and this will technically be considered our cool day this week as we begin an even hotter stretch. Meanwhile, isolated showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out into Saturday evening, some of which could be severe. There is a marginal risk for damaging winds and large hail across Siouxland as well.

As we head on into Sunday, more 90-degree temperatures will occur and skies remain mostly sunny. Dew points will be in the low to mid 60s, making it feel a little humid outside. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, but chances are low.

The beginning of the workweek is when temperatures will push into the mid to upper 90s. Mostly sunny conditions will continue with even higher dew points. The heat index will approach 100 degrees making it a very muggy and uncomfortable day overall.

On Tuesday, temperatures will be in the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies and uncomfortable humidity continuing.

Highs on Wednesday will approach 100 degrees with heat index values well into the triple digits. Rain chances continue to be limited.

Not much change can be expected into Thursday with well above average temperatures in place. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into the overnight hours with this being our highest chance at some rainfall across the region.

Is there a cool down in sight?

Stay tuned to News 4 at 6 and 10 for the latest details.

