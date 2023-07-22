New $350,000 swine barn dedicated during the Ida County Fair

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) - It was a big day at the Ida County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Crowds gathered for the dedication of a new swine barn.

”We’re celebrating the new construction of our hog barn here at the fairgrounds, it’s a project we started right after fair last year,” said Brent Rohlk, the Ida County Fair Board Vice President.

The barn has several features that are massive upgrades for those who use it. Extra space, new locally made pens for the hogs, and the ability to keep everybody under one roof are just a few of the benefits of the new barn.

“This barn is awesome, it’s nice and cool in here. We have plenty of room, it’s just been an awesome addition to our fair,” said Ben Todd, a member of the Battle Badgers 4-H club.

A fundraising goal of $350,000 was set to complete the new swine barn at the Ida County Fairgrounds. The investment will prove to be beneficial for all members of the local 4-H.

“Everybody’s together and everybody can help each other out, and 4-H is all about leadership and learning and experience,” said Abigail Else, a member of the Battle Badgers 4-H club.

Tom Conover was the Battle Badgers 4-H club leader for 25 years, and he understood the importance of educating the next generation of 4-H members. Tom passed away last year at the age of 98. His son was at the dedication of the “Tom Conover Swine Barn” to share in the special moment.

“This would be a day that would make him very happy and very proud. He was not a man of great means, he was a man of great tradition,” said Craig Conover, the son of Tom Conover.

Craig said that his father would be proud to see the longstanding tradition of great swine shows continue in Ida County. Ida County Fair officials said that many have enjoyed the barn during this year’s fair, and they expect many more to enjoy it for years to come.

