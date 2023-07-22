RAGBRAI 50: Riders come from all over the country for 50th ride

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - RAGBRAI brings people from all over the county and even the world to the great state of Iowa.

“I’m from Houma, LA. An hour or so south and west of New Orleans,” said Rider Ray Allen.

Others KTIV spoke to Friday were from Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Washington, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

These were just a few of the early birds making camp on the riverfront in Sioux City Iowa, gearing up for the 50th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, also known as RAGBRAI.

“People are so awesome,” said Allen, “The first time I did it, we had host families all across the state so we spend the night camping in the yard, visiting and talking, just great people.”

There are lots of first-timers here in Sioux City!

“Heard about it a couple of years ago, and then a YouTuber Ryan Vandooser has put out a lot of videos,” said Chip McClamine from Oregon. “He has done it multiple times and that set the hook.”

“Finally this friend of mine, he asked what he’s planning on doing are you interested in it?,” said Harvin Dersingh from Washington State. “Absolutely! Yes! This was one of my to-do lists for a long time.”

Sioux City has hosted the ride 8 times now, each year adding more amenities and attractions for visitors passing through.

”My husband and I we’ve done a few bike tours and this is our first time doing RAGBRAI,” said Shawn Ley from Colorado. “We are very goal-oriented. This will give us something to work for.”

Something to work for indeed! Riders will be traveling over 500 miles with veteran riders giving the best advice...

“Take your time, drink lots of water, and don’t freak out,” said one experienced rider. “If you forgot something you can buy it later.”

