Saltdogs put a halt to Explorers nine-game home win streak with game two win

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers retuned from the All-Star break with a 4-2 win against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Thursday nigh. That bumped the Explorers up to second place in the West Division standings, and now they have the third most wins in the league.

They would look to keep adding to that win column with game two against the Saltdogs Friday night.

The Explorers strike first in the bottom of the first as Jake Ortega fires off the grounder. The Saltdogs are on it getting the out at second but the throw to first goes wild. Ortega is going to cruise to second base and Vince Fernandez is going to cruise on home to put the X’s up 1-0.

Later on in the inning, Kyle Kasser rips one out to left center gap. That leaves nothing but time as Ortega scores from second. Then Wilfredo Gimenez hits the gas all the way from first, but he would be called out at home. X’s extend the lead to 2-0.

The Saltdogs make their presence known in the top of the fourth when Nate Samson pops one way out to center field. Chase Harris is on it for the out, but the Saltdogs score on the sac-fly to even this one out at 2-2.

Lincoln goes on to take the win 3-2.

