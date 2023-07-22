Sioux City Explorers give back to community by hosting youth camp

By Amber Salas
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday was a busy day out at Lewis & Clark Park as kids of all ages filled the ballpark to learn from tips and tricks from the Sioux City Explorers themselves.

It was the first Explorers baseball camp of the summer as kids ages six to 14 years old got to hang out with some of their favorite stars. All the kiddos were broken up into groups to perfect their bunting skills, learn some base running tips with manager Steve Montgomery, and of course there was some batting practice and fielding work.

The Explorers hosted this camp for completely free as a way to give back to the Siouxland community. And who knows, maybe a few years from now we might see some of these young stars making a name for themselves on the diamond.

”Well I was thinking... since I’m not that amazing at baseball, maybe I could just get a little better because the Explorers.. they’re great,” said Zoe Eggleston, camp participant from Lawton, Iowa.

“It’s very fun because then you get to talk to them, and then you get to know them better,” said Liam Behrens, camp participant from Sioux City.

The Explorers still have one more camp planned for August 12th. More information can be found at the Explorers box office at Lewis & Clark Park.

