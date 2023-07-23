17 people arrested for alcohol related offenses in Arnolds Park

Arnolds Park, IA (KTIV) - More than a dozen people, including several from Siouxland, have been arrested for underage drinking in the Okoboji area this weekend.

On Saturday, July 22nd, the Arnolds Park Police Department checked numerous businesses that sell alcohol for underage drinking. After the investigation, police tell KTIV they arrested 17 people for possession of alcohol under the legal age, public intoxication, or misuse of ID to acquire alcohol.

The list of people arrested can be seen below. All individuals were booked into the Dickinson County Jail. A total of 15 fake IDs were seized during the checks.

Sidney Rainey of Van Meter, IA- Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Public Intoxication.

Claire Thornton of Sioux Falls, SD - Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Possession of Alcohol under legal age.

Emily Pals of Sioux Falls, SD - Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Possession of Alcohol under legal age.

Summer Ochs of Tea, SD - Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Possession of Alcohol under legal age.

Nicholas Miller of Sioux City, IA - Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Public Intoxication.

Addison Kuehl, of Dakota Dunes, SD - Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Possession of Alcohol under legal age.

Drayton Priebe, of Chamberlain, SD - Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Public Intoxication.

Nolan Carda, of Wagner, SD - Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Public Intoxication.

William Riley, of Des Moines, IA- Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Public Intoxication.

Samuel Tessau, of West Des Moines, IA- Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Public Intoxication.

Brooke Deckert, of Sioux Falls, SD - Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Possession of Alcohol under legal age.

Steven Mowery of Milford, IA - Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Possession of Alcohol under legal age.

Mayce Olsen-Larson of Sioux Falls, SD- Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Possession of Alcohol under legal age.

Matthew Slattery of Omaha, NE- Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Public Intoxication.

Maxwell Mccaffery of Spirit Lake, IA- Misuse of License or ID to Acquire Alcohol, Public Intoxication.

Riley Norton of Estherville, IA - Possession of Alcohol under legal age.

Jacob Stewart of Harrisburg, SD - Possession of Alcohol under legal age.

Arnolds Park Police Department was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Department of Public Safety Communication Mobile Command Trailer, Okoboji Police Department, Milford Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson County Communication Center, Dickinson County Jail, and Dickinson County Emergency Management.

