33rd annual Junior International Championships for billiards hosted in South Sioux City

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -Some top tier billiards players from across the globe were in South Sioux City this weekend for the

The 33rd annual Junior international championships hosted by the Valley National 8-Ball League Association.

Over 300 participants played across 80 pool tables at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

There were players from the Bahamas, Canada, New Zealand, and 12 separate states.

The Championships wrapped up this afternoon, and VNEA officials are already excited for next years tournament.

”We try to grow the juniors all around the country, we’ve been in Eerie, Pennsylvania for the past 2 years, now we’re going to be here this year and next year, and then for our 35th we’ll be in Rochester, Minnesota. We try to move it around so certain parts of the country can grow by having this event,” said Brain Elliott, VNEA Marketing & Promotion Director.

The championship age groups ranged from 7-11 for youth, 12-15 for minor, and the major age group was 16-20.

