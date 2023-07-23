‘Embrace the challenge’ - Sioux City Explorers look ahead to second half stretch of the season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers returned from the All-Star Break this week and have their sights set on their goals as they kick off this second half stretch of the season.

Their goals are pretty simple... keep playing good baseball, keep adding wins, and keep their name in contention for the playoffs.

”Winning. It’s always been from the day one. Just always winning, doesn’t matter how we get it. It’s just how we win,” said Tyler Rando, Sioux City Explorers catcher/first base.

There are just 39 games left for the Sioux City Explorers in the regular season. In this second half stretch of the season, the focus is on continuing to do the little things to keep building momentum.

“Just hitting well, driving in runs, pitching well, playing good defense, and just kind of keeping it going. Right now everybody’s pretty loose in the clubhouse. So I think we just got to keep it that way and we’ll keep it rolling,” said Jake Ortega, Sioux City Explorers catcher.

The X’s racked up a nine-game win streak at home, but have also snagged some key series wins on the road against top teams in the division. But for this group, it hasn’t mattered what adversity they’ve faced as they continue to find ways to win.

“Big thing is what I’ve seen is like sometimes we do go on those stretches where we lose a few games, but it’s never like putting our heads down feeling sorry for each other. It’s like, next game. Let’s go,” said Rando.

“They’ve grabbed the bull by the horns, per se and have really embraced one another, embrace the challenges put forth in front of them. And, you know, it’s been fun to watch man. 14-6 over your last 20 games,” said Steve Montgomery, Sioux City Explorers manager.

And it’s been everyone stepping up in all phases of the game from hitting, fielding, strong pitching, and a dominant bullpen to close out games.

“Our bullpen has really stepped up over the last 20 games too man. Every time we’ve had a lead, I think with the exception of one game that got away. You know, the bullpen has come in and done their job and put up zeros,” said Montgomery.

The Explorers currently are jumping between second and third place in the West Division standings with an overall goal of making a postseason run. But as the season continues on, they’re focusing on what they need to do one series at a time.

“Honestly, it’s just day to day. Take care of our business today, win today. Go tomorrow, take care of business tomorrow,” said Ortega.

“You know, you’re in the thick of a pennant race and there’s nothing better for the fans, for the city, for everything, for these players, you know, everybody involved with this than to be in a pennant race come August,” said Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.