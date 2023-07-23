Heat will lead to several small storm chances this week

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook
By Cat Taylor
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures pushed above normal again Sunday afternoon, unfortunately even hotter weather is on tap this coming week.

While an isolated storm this evening can’t be ruled out, it’s not terribly likely until near dawn Monday. Any storms able to develop will be capable of half-dollar size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.

As we cool down in the pre-dawn hours, thunderstorms will likely begin to pop up well after midnight and possibly linger through 9am Monday until greater stability builds in with the heat dampening chances through the rest of the daytime. Once any lingering showers die early Monday, we will remain dry for the remainder of the day.

Another chance for strong storms arrives again on Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms possible through Tuesday night, but this chance is quite small.

Heat will surge well into the 90s mid-week with highs flirting with 100 degrees on Thursday.

A weak cold front will cool things down a bit bringing more storms into the picture again on Thursday evening. Because of this, highs will only dip slightly to near 90 this weekend.

