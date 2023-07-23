One home red-tagged after Sergeant Bluff fire

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - One home is being red-tagged after a fire Saturday evening in Sergeant Bluff.

The fire was reported at 2304 Roundtable Road at around 5:30 pm. According to Sergeant Bluff’s Assistant Fire Chief Dean Lauters, the smoke could be seen from across town as they received the call. When crews first arrived on scene, the fire was mostly located in the back northeast corner of the home. No serious injuries were reported, and authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

”Obviously the fire had a little bit of a head start on us,” said Lauters. “We got here as quick as we could. The northeast corner was really going, even had caught one of the trees on fire by the time we got here. Residents were all out luckily, from my understanding there was a real minor burn injury, but everyone else is okay.”

We will have more updates on this story as the investigation continues.

