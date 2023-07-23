RAGBRAI 50: Food, gear, live music and more at RAGBRAI Expo

Thousands attend the RAGBRAI Expo at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over 50 vendors filled up the Tyson Event Center Parking lot Saturday for the RAGBRAI Expo.

Vendors include a RAGBRAI outlet tent, other bike merchandise, breweries, and lots of food. Several concerts were held outside the Long Lines Family Center for riders to enjoy live music.

First-time riders could also attend a safety meeting in the Tyson Event Center to learn the dos and don’ts during this year’s ride.

RAGBRAI’s headliner was the 90s rock band Spin Doctors.

The ride officially kick’s off Sunday morning along the Sioux City Riverfront.

