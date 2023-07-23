RAGBRAI Riders arrive in Storm Lake, prepare for day 2

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After day 1′s 77-mile journey from Sioux City to Storm Lake, RAGBRAI riders now set their sights on day 2 Monday.

Riders will head 57 miles mostly south to Carroll, passing through the towns of Early, Lake View, Breda and Mount Carmel on the way. Day 2 is also ‘Gravel Day.” Riders have the option of taking gravel roads from Storm Lake to Carroll. Believe it or not, there are lots of gravel fans on RAGBRAI, most of them with fat-tire bikes.

Temperatures were hot for RAGBRAI riders on Sunday, and they’re likely to only get hotter for day 2. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s with high heat index values. There’s also the possibility of severe weather in the overnight hours on Sunday and early morning hours on Monday, with the main threats being 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar-sized hail. By the time riders get to the afternoon, however, that should clear out and make way for a hot and sunny afternoon.

We also received a number of photos from RAGBRAI riders and Siouxlanders just out taking in all the excitement. If you snap a picture of RAGBRAI, be sure to send it to connect@ktiv.com with a brief description, and you might see it in one of our shows.

