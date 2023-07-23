RAGBRAI Riders arrive in Storm Lake, prepare for day 2

By KTIV Staff, Nick Reis and Cat Taylor
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After day 1′s 77-mile journey from Sioux City to Storm Lake, RAGBRAI riders now set their sights on day 2 Monday.

Riders will head 57 miles mostly south to Carroll, passing through the towns of Early, Lake View, Breda and Mount Carmel on the way. Day 2 is also ‘Gravel Day.” Riders have the option of taking gravel roads from Storm Lake to Carroll. Believe it or not, there are lots of gravel fans on RAGBRAI, most of them with fat-tire bikes.

Temperatures were hot for RAGBRAI riders on Sunday, and they’re likely to only get hotter for day 2. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s with high heat index values. There’s also the possibility of severe weather in the overnight hours on Sunday and early morning hours on Monday, with the main threats being 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar-sized hail. By the time riders get to the afternoon, however, that should clear out and make way for a hot and sunny afternoon.

We also received a number of photos from RAGBRAI riders and Siouxlanders just out taking in all the excitement. If you snap a picture of RAGBRAI, be sure to send it to connect@ktiv.com with a brief description, and you might see it in one of our shows.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sergeant Bluff Home was left uninhabitable after a house fire Saturday evening
One home red-tagged after Sergeant Bluff fire
Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
File Graphic
17 people arrested for alcohol related offenses in Arnolds Park
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Riders come from all over the country for 50th ride
RAGBRAI 50: Riders come from all over the country for 50th ride

Latest News

A young boy is in the hospital Sunday after a near-drowning just north of Stanton, Nebraska
4-year-old rescued after near-drowning in Stanton County lake
RAGBRAI Riders arrive at Storm Lake to cap off day 1 of their journey.
Riders set off on day 1 of RAGBRAI
VNEA Junior International Championships
A couple of games being played at the championship in South Sioux City
33rd annual Junior International Championships for billiards hosted in South Sioux City