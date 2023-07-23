Riders set off on day 1 of RAGBRAI

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Day one of RAGBRAI 50 is in the books as thousands of riders arrived in Storm Lake for their first overnight stop after leaving Sioux City Sunday morning.

Between 30,000 and 40,000 riders made the trek, some leaving as early as 5 am. It was a 30-mile ride from Sioux City to Kingsley, then 15 miles from Kingsley to Washta, 5 miles more to Quimby, and then a final 22-mile haul from Quimby to Storm Lake. All in all, the day-one route spanned a total of 77 miles.

KTIV’s Connor Trett joined in on the ride, leaving Sioux City bright and early at 5 am. He arrived in Storm Lake at around 2:30 pm after more than 7 hours of riding and 3,000 feet of uphill climbing.

For Connor and many others, the journey began at the Sioux City Riverfront boat ramp. Riders dipped their tires in the Missouri River on Sioux City’s riverfront, and at the end of the trek, they’ll dip them in the Mississippi. The ride took bikers up Hamilton Blvd, onto Outer Dr, and then out of Sioux City on Floyd Blvd through Leeds.

The first stop on the ride was Kingsley, where residents rolled out the red carpet with a number of food choices available for riders. From there, the riders went to Washta and then on to Quimby, where more food was available. But the special delicacy that many looked to get their hands on was the free watermelon to help power them through the final leg to Storm Lake.

Once bikers arrived in Storm Lake, they began setting up camp across town, including down by the lake and at Storm Lake High School. Once he got there, Connor took the time to speak with riders and learn more about their RAGBRAI stories.

“I started this in 1979, so this is my 44th year at RAGBRAI,” said Craig Williams, a rider from Glenwood, Iowa. “And when I first started riding, we wore baseball hats, polos and cut-off blue jeans, and the majority of people dressed like that.”

Weather during RAGBRAI isn’t always sunny, and it can change in an instant.

“I got caught in a really bad rainstorm and we pulled over to get shelter in a barn, and then we actually ended up getting a ride into town in a stock truck,” said Denise Clark-Burke, a rider from Independence, Iowa. “And it was after dark by the time we got in, so I have pictures of coming into town in a cattle truck.”

No matter what you may have heard, Iowa is not flat.

“I asked George, ‘Iowa is flat right?’” said Keith Beasley, a rider from Vienna, Virginia. “He says, ‘relatively flat.’ And when I got to Iowa City, I’ve noticed he’s up and down hills up and down hills. And I said, ‘George, I thought you told me I was flat.’ He said, ‘Well it’s relative.’ I said, ‘relative to what?’ He says, ‘relative to the Rockies.’ And I said, ‘okay, I guess you are right.’”

A big part of RAGBRAI is the people that you meet along the way.

“The very first line I was in I was disappointed that it was such a long line,” said Tom Arnberg, a 2-time RAGBRAI rider. “But then I realized everybody you are standing next to is fascinating because they are all bikers, and all have stories. And so, I made friends every hour.”

“So, we are riding along, and there’s an entourage,” said Scott, a 9-time RAGBRAI rider. “There’s a rider in the front, rider in the behind, left and right. They are going slow and each of the support riders are talking to the rider. And I wasn’t sure what was going on. And then when I caught up to them, the rider was blind. So, they gave this rider the gift of sight.”

Also on Sunday’s ride was the Mile of Silence. It is a mile of the route that remembers cyclists who have been killed on the roads. It was introduced to the ride in 2016.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.