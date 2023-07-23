Security guard killed, suspect shot by police after Oregon hospital shooting

Police searched the area around Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Portland for a shooting suspect Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon say a security guard was killed on Saturday after someone fired shots inside a hospital.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting inside Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital on Northwest 22nd Avenue.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed police found “one or more” victims, and the suspect had fled from the hospital.

Police also set up a perimeter around the neighborhood.

At the time, police learned that the suspect possibly fled to the Fred Meyer store at 100 Northwest 20th Place. Employees and customers were evacuated as police began to search the store. The suspect was not found inside the store.

Police later found the suspect traveling inside a vehicle, which they were able to stop near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Everett Street in Gresham.

During the stop, police fired shots, ending with the suspect being found dead.

On their website, Legacy Good Samaritan identified one of the shooting victims as Bobby Smallwood, a hospital security guard. Police say Smallwood was transferred to a Level 1 Trauma Center after the shooting, where he died despite lifesaving treatment efforts.

The hospital also said a second staff member had been injured but is expected to recover.

No patients were hurt in the shooting.

“Words cannot express the profound grief we are experiencing,” said Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health president and CEO. “We offer our unwavering support to Bobby’s loved ones, to our patients in our care, to the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan and to all of our employees and providers suffering today.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
Michael Kohlhof, 35, was diagnosed with typhus, an infectious disease spread to humans by...
Single flea bite leads to amputation of man’s hands, toes, family says
Police say Peyton was last seen in February on Sioux City's west side.
Sioux City Police searching for missing woman
The logo for RAGBRAI's 50th anniversary
RAGBRAI 50: Road closures in Sioux City this weekend due to RAGBRAI
Sioux City's RABGRAI logo and slogan.
RAGBRAI 50: What you need to know about this year’s RAGBRAI

Latest News

One home red-tagged after Sergeant Bluff fire
RAGBRAI 50: Food, gear, live music and more at RAGBRAI Expo
RAGBRAI 50: Veteran and first-time riders prepare for 50th ride
Thousands attend the RAGBRAI Expo at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
RAGBRAI 50: Food, gear, live music and more at RAGBRAI Expo