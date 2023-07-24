4-year-old rescued after near-drowning in Stanton County lake

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A young boy is in the hospital Sunday after a near-drowning just north of Stanton, Nebraska.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Maskenthine Lake for that drowning just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A 4-year-old boy had been pulled from the water and was unresponsive when authorities arrived on the scene.

The child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Omaha where he is being treated.

Authorities say the boy went under the water several yards from shore after taking off his life jacket. He was pulled from the lake by another adult who saw him struggling and go under.

The boy has not been identified and an update on his condition has not been given.

The Stanton County Sheriff says the lake has been the scene of 6 fatal drownings over the last 35 years. The beach area where the incident happened was closed for the rest of the day.

