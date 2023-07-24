Archaeologists and volunteers determine next steps in Genoan dig

GENOA, Neb. (KOLN) - A group of archaeologists and volunteers were searching for the missing remains of dozens of children who died while at a Native American boarding school in a small Nebraska town. The Genoa Indian Industrial School was one of the largest of 400 similar schools across the country and it was known for its sometimes negligent and brutal conditions for students there.

It’s a question people in Genoa have been asking for decades. Where did the bodies of dozens of native children enrolled in the boarding school disappear to? Two weeks after the dig began, that question is still unanswered.

When archaeologists’ and volunteers’ shovels first began skimming dirt, they had a lot of hope.

“All these things lined up,” said Dave Williams, Nebraska state archaeologist. “We really expected we’re going to open a unit here, and we’re going to find the cemetery.”

But inch after inch, foot after foot, nothing but soil and sediment showed itself in the days of digging.

“It’s disappointing,” Williams said. “It’s kind of heartbreaking.”

The team went down eight feet and then brought a 4-inch bucket auger to go a few feet deeper until they broke into ground untouched for thousands of years.

Still, no signs of the large rectangular object that were spotted by radar scans. No hint of decaying remains, which a dog team seemed to sniff out in the past. But that doesn’t mean they’re hanging up their trowels.

“Negative results are still results,” Williams said. “And now we know that this particular location isn’t the cemetery. Maybe the vicinity of where we were digging is the right spot.”

Their goal to recover and return the remains of children and bring catharsis to families and tribes is unchained.

“Just really want to find that location where those children are buried so that they can be brought to rest and be brought home and have that peace and closure,” Williams said.

Now, Williams said his team is focused on taking feedback and proceeding on a path set by 40 tribes. From Main to Montana to the American Southwest whose Children were forced into the school.

“The collaboration is absolutely imperative,” Williams said. “We can’t do this work without tribal input, without taking the backseat.”

Those meetings with the Native American tribes will be this Wednesday and Thursday. After that, the team will definitely decide on their next steps. That could mean digging near the same spot or doing more radar scans in the roughly 640 acres that used to be the school’s campus.

