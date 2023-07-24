Archaeologists and volunteers determine next steps in Genoan dig

It’s a question people in Genoa have been asking for decades. Where di the bodies of dozens of native children enrolled in the boarding school disappear to?
By John Grinvalds
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENOA, Neb. (KOLN) - A group of archaeologists and volunteers were searching for the missing remains of dozens of children who died while at a Native American boarding school in a small Nebraska town. The Genoa Indian Industrial School was one of the largest of 400 similar schools across the country and it was known for its sometimes negligent and brutal conditions for students there.

It’s a question people in Genoa have been asking for decades. Where did the bodies of dozens of native children enrolled in the boarding school disappear to? Two weeks after the dig began, that question is still unanswered.

When archaeologists’ and volunteers’ shovels first began skimming dirt, they had a lot of hope.

“All these things lined up,” said Dave Williams, Nebraska state archaeologist. “We really expected we’re going to open a unit here, and we’re going to find the cemetery.”

But inch after inch, foot after foot, nothing but soil and sediment showed itself in the days of digging.

“It’s disappointing,” Williams said. “It’s kind of heartbreaking.”

The team went down eight feet and then brought a 4-inch bucket auger to go a few feet deeper until they broke into ground untouched for thousands of years.

Still, no signs of the large rectangular object that were spotted by radar scans. No hint of decaying remains, which a dog team seemed to sniff out in the past. But that doesn’t mean they’re hanging up their trowels.

“Negative results are still results,” Williams said. “And now we know that this particular location isn’t the cemetery. Maybe the vicinity of where we were digging is the right spot.”

Their goal to recover and return the remains of children and bring catharsis to families and tribes is unchained.

“Just really want to find that location where those children are buried so that they can be brought to rest and be brought home and have that peace and closure,” Williams said.

Now, Williams said his team is focused on taking feedback and proceeding on a path set by 40 tribes. From Main to Montana to the American Southwest whose Children were forced into the school.

“The collaboration is absolutely imperative,” Williams said. “We can’t do this work without tribal input, without taking the backseat.”

Those meetings with the Native American tribes will be this Wednesday and Thursday. After that, the team will definitely decide on their next steps. That could mean digging near the same spot or doing more radar scans in the roughly 640 acres that used to be the school’s campus.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
Victims named in Sioux City stabbing, shooting that left one dead and another injured
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
File Graphic
17 people arrested for alcohol related offenses in Arnolds Park
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured

Latest News

Chance Riley continues to organize a memorial race for his dad
Second annual Dave Riley Memorial Race held at Park Jefferson International Speedway
Memorial race at Park Jefferson International Speedway
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Michael Meyer
SSCSD fills vacant board seat & address ESSER funding
Wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating his parole on sex abuse charges
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Michael Meyer