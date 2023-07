SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - United Way of Siouxland is hosting its first “Pickleball for a Purpose” event on August 9th at 9am. This will be held at the Arena Sports Academy in Sioux City, Iowa.

Registration is due by August 4th.

You can register online here.

For questions call their office at (712) 255-3551.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.