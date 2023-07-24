Castana, Iowa placed under a boil advisory

Castana is working on upgrading its water system and a line ruptured causing a portion of the...
Castana is working on upgrading its water system and a line ruptured causing a portion of the city to lose water pressure. They say this affects approximately 12 residences on the Southeast side of town.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTANA, Iowa (KTIV) - The city of Castana, Iowa has issued a boil advisory for portions of the city.

In a news release, the county emergency management said that Castana is working on upgrading its water system. One of those lines ruptured and a portion of the city’s water system lost water pressure. They say this affects approximately 12 residences on the Southeast side of town.

With the pressure loss, residents in this area will be placed under a boil advisory until further notice. Water samples will be sent to State labs and after two negative results, this boil advisory will be lifted.

Castana will be providing free drinking water that can be picked up at the City Clerk’s office. Residents in the impacted area can contact the city clerk at (712) 353-6747. After business hours residents can reach out to the local volunteer firefighters to get water.

The Monona County Emergency Services says a notice will be placed on the Monona County Sheriff’s Facebook page when the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
17 people arrested for alcohol related offenses in Arnolds Park
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
A Sergeant Bluff Home was left uninhabitable after a house fire Saturday evening
One home red-tagged after Sergeant Bluff fire
A young boy is in the hospital Sunday after a near-drowning just north of Stanton, Nebraska
4-year-old rescued after near-drowning in Stanton County lake
Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
Victims named in Sioux City stabbing, shooting that left one dead and another injured

Latest News

Francis Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a triple homicide in Scotland, South Dakota.
Man sentenced to life in prison for triple homicide in Southeast South Dakota
Around Siouxland: United Way of Siouxland’s “Pickleball for a Purpose”
Around Siouxland: United Way of Siouxland’s “Pickleball for a Purpose”
Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday scheduled for Aug. 4 & 5
Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
Victims named in Sioux City stabbing, shooting that left one dead and another injured