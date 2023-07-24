Castana, Iowa placed under a boil advisory

CASTANA, Iowa (KTIV) - The city of Castana, Iowa has issued a boil advisory for portions of the city.

In a news release, the county emergency management said that Castana is working on upgrading its water system. One of those lines ruptured and a portion of the city’s water system lost water pressure. They say this affects approximately 12 residences on the Southeast side of town.

With the pressure loss, residents in this area will be placed under a boil advisory until further notice. Water samples will be sent to State labs and after two negative results, this boil advisory will be lifted.

Castana will be providing free drinking water that can be picked up at the City Clerk’s office. Residents in the impacted area can contact the city clerk at (712) 353-6747. After business hours residents can reach out to the local volunteer firefighters to get water.

The Monona County Emergency Services says a notice will be placed on the Monona County Sheriff’s Facebook page when the advisory is lifted.

