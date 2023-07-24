Coaches Corner: West Monona’s Dan Thompson reflects back on Spartans’ big year

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - This week was a busy one out in Fort Dodge with plenty of great softball state tournament action.

One Siouxland team made the program’s fourth trip to the state tournament, but first one in 47 years. The last time the West Monona Spartans played in the state tournament was when the tournament was played in the fall in 1976. For head coach Dan Thompson, he was simply proud of his team for taking this big step as a program.

“It was a long time ago. So, a lot of fun this past weekend for dodge. We would’ve liked if our results and final scores would be a little bit better, but I thought our kids really, really competed hard and played our brand of softball. And I think they took in some great memories and really had a great week down there,” said Dan Thompson, West Monona softball head coach.

This year’s group had big goals and embraced the challenges after reaching the last five regional finals and coming so close to punching their ticket to the state tournament.

“We had a lot of tough games, a lot of close games. I think that really battled tested us for the end of the year,” said Thompson. “We talked a lot before that regional final about, yeah, we’ve been there before. But really, the results from the past don’t have any bearing on this year’s regional final. And I thought our kids just took a tremendous attitude and energy into that regional final and the team we beat from North Union is really good, have a really good senior pitcher. So that’s a big win for us, and I thought the kids’ mindset they took into it, it was exactly what we needed.”

This season was Thompson’s 21st season as a head coach, but only his second season coaching at West Monona. Coach Thompson also reached a big milestone of collecting his 500th career win this season.

“I love doing it. Every Season is a new journey. It’s got new twists and turns and up and downs and I really enjoy it. I’ve been blessed to have a lot of really good players at the three different schools that I’ve coached at. That’s a big part of how you how you get those wins. So it’s really been a fun game,” said Thompson.

Coach Thompson shares more on the special season West Monona put together, and talks about how motivated this group is to make a run next season on this week’s Coaches Corner.

