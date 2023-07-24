Dakota Herb partners with Jim Belushi to open medical marijuana dispensary in Vermillion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Almost three years after South Dakota voters voted to legalize medical marijuana in the state, dispensaries continue to pop up, statewide. In fact, Yankton has six dispensaries, North Sioux City has two, and now Vermillion has three. The latest dispensary, in Vermillion, had its grand opening Monday.

Jim Belushi is a comedian and actor. Now, he’s added cannabis farmer to his resume. His business, Belushi’s Farm, partnered with Dakota Herb to open another medical marijuana dispensary in Vermillion, South Dakota. He did it because, he says, each member involved has the same purpose in mind... to help those that are addicted and want to live a happier life.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to legalize cannabis for adult use, I just think it’s a safer way to live,” said Belushi. “I’ve just seen what drugs have done to my own family, my brother died of a drug overdose, I’ve seen what alcohol has done to blow up families. I mean addiction creeps into a family like a snake.”

In November 2020, South Dakota voters passed Initiated Measure 26, which approved the sale of medical marijuana in the state. Since then, the number of patients approved for use has grown. With the approved patient cards increasing to over 11,000, this is the third medical marijuana dispensary in Vermillion. Dakota Herb chose the Vermillion location because of the local population, and the community.

“It’s incredible how many people have medical cards now that are coming in that you would have never expected to be cannabis users, they are fully functional members of society that need a solution for whatever condition that they have,” said Dalton Grimmius, Dakota Herb CEO.

To get a medical marijuana card in the state, residents have to fill out application materials through the South Dakota Department of Health. cannabis has been used as an antidepressant, a form of treatment for glaucoma, and can be helpful in treating cancer symptoms and side effects of cancer therapies.

“I don’t take Ambien, I don’t even take Tylenol anymore, I’ll just take a little gummy,” said Belushi. “So, it’s a very safe, safe medicine.”

Dakota Herb is excited about the future and hopes the partnership between companies continues with the growth of medical marijuana popularity.

