Explorers drop series to Saltdogs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After back-to-back losses against the Lincoln Saltdogs, Explorers hope to break away from their losing streak for the last game of the four-game series.

After a quiet first three innings, Marshall Awtry busts the game open with a solo shot to left field, putting the Saltdogs on the board with a 1-0 lead.

Heading to the fifth, Jake Sanford smacks a line drive to center to bring in Miguel Sierra, tying up the game at one. As the inning continues, Scott Ota kept the bats rolling and pushes the ball to the opposite field, soaring over the fence for a two-run homerun. The Explorers take the lead 3-1.

Saltdogs come back with a bite as Yanio Perez scorches a base hit back where it came from, scoring Nick Anderson from third.

Tied at 3′s in the ninth, the bats came alive in the 10th inning for both teams, but the Lincoln Saltdogs came out on top, winning 7-6, taking the series 3-1. The Explorer’s record is now 32-31 and are ranked fourth in the American Association West Division.

