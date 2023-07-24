Lincoln Children’s Zoo asks community to pick cheetah cub names

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Children’s Zoo recently welcomed two female cheetah cubs and now the public can help choose their names.

Lincoln Children’s Zoo previously asked the community to suggest names for the two female cheetah cubs who arrived in Lincoln on June 19. After combing through over 500 suggestions submitted through social media, Zoo staff narrowed it down to the following four name pairings:

Dolly and Daisy

Imara and Safia

Piper and Paisley

Sasha and Zuri

Imara is of Swahili origin meaning strong and firm, Safia is of Swahili origin symbolizing friend, and Zuri is of Swahili origin meaning beautiful.

Voting opened on Monday, July 24 and will close on Thursday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Names will be announced on Friday, July 28 during the Zoo’s daily Cheetah Cub Corner at 11 a.m. located at the Cheetah Chase Theater. Names will be announced on the Zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages following the in-person announcement.

