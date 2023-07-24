Lincoln Children’s Zoo asks community to pick cheetah cub names

Lincoln Children’s Zoo recently welcomed two female cheetah cubs and now the public can help choose their names.
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Children’s Zoo recently welcomed two female cheetah cubs and now the public can help choose their names.

Lincoln Children’s Zoo previously asked the community to suggest names for the two female cheetah cubs who arrived in Lincoln on June 19. After combing through over 500 suggestions submitted through social media, Zoo staff narrowed it down to the following four name pairings:

  • Dolly and Daisy
  • Imara and Safia
  • Piper and Paisley
  • Sasha and Zuri

Imara is of Swahili origin meaning strong and firm, Safia is of Swahili origin symbolizing friend, and Zuri is of Swahili origin meaning beautiful.

Voting opened on Monday, July 24 and will close on Thursday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Names will be announced on Friday, July 28 during the Zoo’s daily Cheetah Cub Corner at 11 a.m. located at the Cheetah Chase Theater. Names will be announced on the Zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages following the in-person announcement.

Click here to cast your vote.

More information on the arrival of the cheetah cubs can be found here.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
Victims named in Sioux City stabbing, shooting that left one dead and another injured
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
File Graphic
17 people arrested for alcohol related offenses in Arnolds Park
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured

Latest News

Chance Riley continues to organize a memorial race for his dad
Second annual Dave Riley Memorial Race held at Park Jefferson International Speedway
Memorial race at Park Jefferson International Speedway
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Michael Meyer
SSCSD fills vacant board seat & address ESSER funding
Wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating his parole on sex abuse charges
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Michael Meyer