Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls

Stock photo of mountain lion
Stock photo of a mountain lion — this is not the one spotted July 23.(Eric Kilby / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls Animal Control, a home surveillance camera captured a mountain lion in the city on Sunday.

The department stated that they were announcing the sighting “out of an abundance of caution” and believe there is no threat to the public.

“Mountain lions have passed through this area before and are usually doing just that,” said Animal Control Supervisor Patty Beckman.

Call 911 if you spot a mountain lion.

On Saturday, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that a mountain lion was seen near a golf course on the edge of Howard, South Dakota.

