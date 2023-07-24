RAGBRAI 50: KTIV’s Connor Trett documents Day 1 journey from Sioux City to Storm Lake

KTIV's Connor Trett makes the 77-mile trip from Sioux City to Storm Lake.
KTIV's Connor Trett makes the 77-mile trip from Sioux City to Storm Lake.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While thousands of cyclists make RAGBRAI a tradition each year, there are many who are peddling across Iowa for the first time, including KTIV’s Connor Trett who is taking part in the first two days of the ride. Connor documented his first leg of the journey.

Sunday’s ride started bright and early at 5 a.m. After a quick dip of the tires in the Missouri, then it was off to Kingsley. But this route let the riders know right away that this was not going to be an easy ride.

Iowa isn’t flat and this ride wasn’t without its surprises, because Connor got to see a celebrity on this ride: Bigfoot!

Connor pulled in around 7:30 a.m., after about 2 1/2 hours of non-stop riding, where it was time to get a breakfast burrito and refill for the next leg.

From Kingsley, it was two quick stops, a 15-mile ride to Washta and then just 5 miles from Washta to Quimby.

And from Quimby, it was a 22-mile stretch to get into storm lake, and at 2:00 on the dot, Connor rolled in and completed the first day of RAGBRAI.

We’ll be covering day 2 of RAGBRAI as well from Storm Lake to Carroll as Connor hops back on the bike.

We will have complete coverage from Day 2 Monday on KTIV.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sergeant Bluff Home was left uninhabitable after a house fire Saturday evening
One home red-tagged after Sergeant Bluff fire
Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
File Graphic
17 people arrested for alcohol related offenses in Arnolds Park
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Riders come from all over the country for 50th ride
RAGBRAI 50: Riders come from all over the country for 50th ride

Latest News

A young boy is in the hospital Sunday after a near-drowning just north of Stanton, Nebraska
4-year-old rescued after near-drowning in Stanton County lake
The route for Day 2 of RAGBRAI
RAGBRAI Riders arrive in Storm Lake, prepare for day 2
RAGBRAI Riders arrive at Storm Lake to cap off day 1 of their journey.
Riders set off on day 1 of RAGBRAI
VNEA Junior International Championships