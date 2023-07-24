Sioux City School Board chooses Philip Hamman to fill vacant seat

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City School Board is back at full strength.

Monday afternoon, the board interviewed 13 people who submitted letters of interest about the seat vacated by Perla Alarcon-Flory, last month. In the end, the board voted to appoint Philip Hamman to the position. There were originally 14 people interested in the position but Dr. Julian Lee withdrew from consideration Monday morning.

Hamman will hold the seat until November’s school board election. At that point, the public will elect a candidate to fill the last two years of Alarcon-Flory’s term.

You can read Hamman’s letter of interest below. KTIV was at the meeting Monday night, we’ll have a full recap on News 4 at Ten.

Above is Phillip Hamman's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board (SCCSD)

