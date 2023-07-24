Sioux City School Board chooses Philip Hamman to fill vacant seat

Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City Community Schools Logo(SCCSD)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City School Board is back at full strength.

Monday afternoon, the board interviewed 13 people who submitted letters of interest about the seat vacated by Perla Alarcon-Flory, last month. In the end, the board voted to appoint Philip Hamman to the position. There were originally 14 people interested in the position but Dr. Julian Lee withdrew from consideration Monday morning.

Hamman will hold the seat until November’s school board election. At that point, the public will elect a candidate to fill the last two years of Alarcon-Flory’s term.

You can read Hamman’s letter of interest below. KTIV was at the meeting Monday night, we’ll have a full recap on News 4 at Ten.

Above is Phillip Hamman's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's...
Above is Phillip Hamman's Letter of Interest to the Sioux City Community School District's School Board(SCCSD)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
17 people arrested for alcohol related offenses in Arnolds Park
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
A Sergeant Bluff Home was left uninhabitable after a house fire Saturday evening
One home red-tagged after Sergeant Bluff fire
Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
Victims named in Sioux City stabbing, shooting that left one dead and another injured
A young boy is in the hospital Sunday after a near-drowning just north of Stanton, Nebraska
4-year-old rescued after near-drowning in Stanton County lake

Latest News

Medical Marijuana grand opening
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
There's another place to buy medical cannabis in Vermillion.
Dakota Herb partners with Jim Belushi to open medical marijuana dispensary in Vermillion