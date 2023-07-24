Temperatures to get hotter by mid-week in Siouxland

Future Track of Temperatures
By Ron Demers
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday morning started with some storms in Siouxland with the stronger storms and heavier rain staying just to the west of Sioux City.

As for temperatures, it has already gotten warm in the area, but temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the middle of the week.

We’ll see some clouds move through the region tonight and western Siouxland could even see a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm as lows will be in the mid 60s.

We’ll then see quite a few clouds stream through during the day on Tuesday and there could be an isolated shower possible as well with highs topping out near 90 degrees.

Some storms will become possible Tuesday night, a few of which could become rather strong with the chance of some hail or wind with a couple of the cells with lows in the upper 60s.

The real heat starts to move in on Wednesday when highs in the mid to upper 90s become possible under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday is looking to get just as warm with highs again in the upper 90s.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will also be humid so the heat index is likely to go over 100 degrees both days so use caution if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time.

Friday isn’t looking much better either with highs in the low to mid 90s with plenty of sunshine still around.

Will things cool off at all for the weekend?

I’ll have the very latest on this very hot forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

