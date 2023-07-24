Texas jury deliberates punishment for student in school shooting that wounded three

Timothy Simpkins waits for closing arguments to begin in 371st District Court, Wednesday, July...
Timothy Simpkins waits for closing arguments to begin in 371st District Court, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. On Monday, July 24, a jury began deliberating the sentence for Simpkins, who was found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A jury on Monday began deliberating the sentence for a 19-year-old who was found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher.

Timothy Simpkins faces up to life in prison following his conviction last week by the Tarrant County jury. Simpson was 18 when he opened fire on Oct. 6, 2021, inside Timberview High School in Arlington during a fight with Zaccheaus Selby, who was 15 at the time and was among those wounded.

Taking the witness stand during the trial’s punishment phase, he said that he understood what he did was wrong. Simpkins repeatedly told jurors that he carried the gun to defend himself.

“I’m truly sorry. I’m just asking for another chance,” Simpkins said. “I wish every day I could take it back. But I can’t.”

According to testimony, Selby went straight to Simpkins when he entered the classroom late that morning and began beating Simpkins. After the two were separated, Simpkins fired at Selby, striking him three times.

Another student was grazed by a bullet while running to safety, and a teacher was shot in the shoulder.

