We woke up to storms this morning, but your Monday won’t be a washout

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We woke up to thunderstorms this morning that produced some inch-sized hail over near Norfolk. The good news is that the storms have moved out of the region this morning.

Today we are forecasting highs in the 80s and 90s with partly cloudy to sunny conditions across the region. Winds will continue out of the southeast at up to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clouds move in, making it partly to mostly cloudy as lows fall into the mid-60s, which is near average for this time of year. Rain chances are low, but we could see some isolated showers developing. The wind will be calm out of the southeast.

On Tuesday, we will see a somewhat cloudy day with the chance of some isolated showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s, with wind out of the southeast up to 10 miles per hour. By the evening, we could see some stronger storms, but for the most part, the storms chances are low.

There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather for tomorrow, but the chance is on the lower end.

For the rest of the work week, we will see heat heading our way, with highs climbing into the upper 90s and heat index values climbing into the 100s.

We have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

