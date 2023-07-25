Around Siouxland: Siouxland Heart Walk

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The American Heart Association will be holding their annual Siouxland Heart Walk on Saturday August 5th.

The walk will start at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1132 Larsen Park Rd. The event opens at 8:30am and the walk begin at 9:30am.

To register, you can visit their website here.

If you cannot attend the walk, you can use the above link to donate to the American Heart Association to help them reach their fundraising goal of $56,000.

