Bob Lamprecht, owner of Bob’s Bar in Martinsburg, NE passes away, leaving behind a local legacy

Bob's Bar in Martinsburg, Nebraska.
Bob's Bar in Martinsburg, Nebraska.(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARTINSBURG, Neb. (KTIV) - A huge loss for a bar and restaurant that’s a staple for Northeast Nebraska. Bob Lamprecht, the owner of “Bob’s Bar,” in Martinsburg, died over the weekend.

Since the late 1970s, Bob’s has served food and drink to so many.

“It’s a place to go where you’re not forced to be anything or be somebody, you can be yourself,” said Bobbi Keil, Bob Lamprecht’s daughter.

Bob’s Bar is small in size but has a huge hometown feel, and from day one of ownership that was always the goal of Bob Lamprecht.

“Camaraderie and just friendship with everybody and you see people you know and visit with and it’s just a place to hang out I guess,” said Terry Henschke, a regular customer at Bob’s Bar since the 1970s.

Lamprecht was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. With his passing, many regular customers say they’ll miss his presence.

“Well, it will definitely leave a little hole in my heart,” said Henschke.

To fill those holes, loved ones can hold on to memories. And there is no shortage of those.

“I have so many, the pool tournaments, the fun jokes, the... you can’t pick one,” said Keil.

Bob’s Bar is Lamprecht’s legacy. The off-the-grid, small-town bar, will live on long after he’s gone.

“I think he was very proud, he was very proud, and two weeks ago when I got to see him we were talking about business and everything and he said ‘You ought to know what you’re doing, you’ve been there 20 years,’” said Keil.

Bob’s Bar is on its third generation of family ownership, and the family hopes to maintain that for years to come.

For family, friends and customers, the family will host a “celebration of life” for Bob Lamprecht, on Aug. 19 at Bob’s Bar.

