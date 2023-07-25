Iowa man arrested after pursuit with speeds over 100 mph

Michael Daniels, 48, of Dickens, Iowa.
Michael Daniels, 48, of Dickens, Iowa.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
SPENCER, Iowa (KUOO) - A high-speed pursuit early Saturday in Northwest Iowa ended after the fleeing vehicle ended up in a ditch and the driver tried to flee on foot, authorities say.

According to KUOO Radio, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Michael Daniels of Dickens, Iowa after a pursuit on July 22. Daniels is facing charges of felony eluding, driving while barred, speeding and several other traffic-related charges.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit started just after midnight when a deputy attempted to pull over Daniels in the 2200 mile of 320th Street, which is located north of Spencer, Iowa. Authorities say Daniels refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit that went for about 13 miles with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

Daniels reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a ditch. Authorities say after the crash Daniels got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended a short time later. He was later booked into the Clay County Jail.

No injuries were reported for Daniels or the pursuing deputies, and only Daniels’ vehicle was damaged.

