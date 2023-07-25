Iowa man arrested after pursuit with speeds over 100 mph

SPENCER, Iowa (KUOO) - A high-speed pursuit early Saturday in Northwest Iowa ended after the fleeing vehicle ended up in a ditch and the driver tried to flee on foot, authorities say.

According to KUOO Radio, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Michael Daniels of Dickens, Iowa after a pursuit on July 22. Daniels is facing charges of felony eluding, driving while barred, speeding and several other traffic-related charges.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit started just after midnight when a deputy attempted to pull over Daniels in the 2200 mile of 320th Street, which is located north of Spencer, Iowa. Authorities say Daniels refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit that went for about 13 miles with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

Daniels reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a ditch. Authorities say after the crash Daniels got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended a short time later. He was later booked into the Clay County Jail.

No injuries were reported for Daniels or the pursuing deputies, and only Daniels’ vehicle was damaged.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.