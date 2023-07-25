Northwest Iowa authorities searching for suspect after pursuit Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Rock Valley, Iowa are trying to identify a suspect that they say was involved in a pursuit Tuesday.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the individual was last seen driving a black Mercedes SUV that had Nebraska plates reading “WSD 302.”

Authorities allege the suspect possessed stolen identification and attempted to pass a fraudulent check at People’s Bank in Rock Valley. The suspect led police on a pursuit shortly after the incident at the bank but officers were unable to apprehend them. Authorities say the pursuit was terminated because the danger to the public was too high.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Rock Valley Police Department at (712) 476-5716.

