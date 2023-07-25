Northwest Iowa authorities searching for suspect after pursuit Tuesday

Authorities are looking to identify this suspect, who allegedly tried pass a fraudulent check...
Authorities are looking to identify this suspect, who allegedly tried pass a fraudulent check at a Rock Valley bank.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Rock Valley, Iowa are trying to identify a suspect that they say was involved in a pursuit Tuesday.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the individual was last seen driving a black Mercedes SUV that had Nebraska plates reading “WSD 302.”

Authorities allege the suspect possessed stolen identification and attempted to pass a fraudulent check at People’s Bank in Rock Valley. The suspect led police on a pursuit shortly after the incident at the bank but officers were unable to apprehend them. Authorities say the pursuit was terminated because the danger to the public was too high.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Rock Valley Police Department at (712) 476-5716.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
Victims named in Sioux City stabbing, shooting that left one dead and another injured
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
File Graphic
17 people arrested for alcohol related offenses in Arnolds Park
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured

Latest News

RAGBRAI 50: Riders brave the heat on day 3 of RAGBRAI
Bob's Bar in Martinsburg, Nebraska.
Bob Lamprecht, owner of Bob’s Bar in Martinsburg, NE passes away, leaving behind a local legacy
It’s a question people in Genoa have been asking for decades. Where di the bodies of dozens of...
Archaeologists and volunteers determine next steps in Genoa dig
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Heart Walk
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Heart Walk