Report: Iowa soldier died after falling, hitting head during midnight march

People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died during basic training.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELLA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa soldier J.T. Atchison died after tripping and falling during a midnight, five-mile ruck march during basic training at Fort Moore in Georgia, according to a new report.

The Army Times reports the 19-year-old from Pella hit his head and later died at a military hospital on July 12, just two days before he was set to graduate from basic training.

The march was part of a “forge” field exercise an army website describes as a “grueling, 96-hours, cumulative training exercise.”

According to his obituary, he was a “self-professed mama’s boy,” who loved history and social studies classes, and played football. He graduated from Pella Community High School in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
Victims named in Sioux City stabbing, shooting that left one dead and another injured
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
File Graphic
17 people arrested for alcohol related offenses in Arnolds Park
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured

Latest News

It’s a question people in Genoa have been asking for decades. Where di the bodies of dozens of...
Archaeologists and volunteers determine next steps in Genoa dig
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Heart Walk
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Heart Walk
Officers Kolker and Horner work to get a young deer free from a fence on Cook Drive.
Sioux City Police help young deer stuck in fence
Monday morning a deer was reported stuck in a Sioux City fence.
SCPD helps young deer stuck in fence
Sioux City man gets 15 years in prison for stealing guns from local home