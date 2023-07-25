Sac County man convicted of sexual exploitation gets 10 years in prison

Nick Pierce, 42, of Odebolt, Iowa.
Nick Pierce, 42, of Odebolt, Iowa.
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man was sentenced to prison for committing sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Sac County Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old Nick Pierce of Odebolt received his 10-year prison sentence on July 20, 2023, after taking a plea agreement. Pierce pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation charge in exchange for one of his charges being dropped, which was supplying alcohol to an underaged person.

A judge ordered Pierce to start serving his sentence immediately and for him to be placed on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for the remainder of his life.

Pierce was arrested after an incident back in April 2023 where he asked a minor to send him sexually explicit content over social media.

