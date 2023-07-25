Second annual Dave Riley Memorial Race held at Park Jefferson International Speedway

UNION COUNTY, SD (KTIV) - Park Jefferson Speedway was electric Monday night for a very special race.

The race was organized by a Sioux City 16-year-old, who wanted to honor his father’s passion and love for racing.

“It’s great to commemorate them. And, you know, I’m all about turning negative into a positive. So if I can do this and celebrate my dad at the racetrack, which he loved a lot,” said Chance Riley, who organized the event.

Four years ago, Chance Riley’s dad, Dave, took his own life. Chance wanted to keep his dad’s memory, and his passion for racing, alive; he also wanted to raise awareness of mental health.

“It’s important to bring awareness to that, so we’re doing a 50/50 raffle to support the “Out of the Darkness” walk, in Sioux City, coming up in September for suicide and mental health awareness.” Riley said.

Chance had a lot of help. Volunteers helped set up kids’ activities, as well as the 50/50 raffle. One volunteer can see the support the community has for the Riley family.

“The amount of people that are wanting to volunteer and help out just shows the true impact that they’ve had on people and how help how proud they are to help keep his memory alive through this race,” Trista King, a volunteer said.

“This is the second year the “Dave Riley Memorial Race”. One former driver spoke highly of his time on the track with Dave.

“Dave was a good guy... always laughing, always joking around, has a smile on his face, just a good, good all-around guy,” said former driver Darin Miller.

Chance said he couldn’t do it without the sponsorships and support.

“I would just like to thank everybody for you know, sponsoring and all the all the love and, you know, compassion we received, it’s really heartwarming,” Chance Riley said.

Chance said he will continue to do the work to make this race a tradition every year.

If you, or someone you know is struggling - help is available 24 hours a day, just dial 9-8-8 on your phone. That will connect you to the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

