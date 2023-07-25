Severe weather chance tonight then the summer heat moves into Siouxland.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we have showers and even thunderstorms popping up in western Siouxland. We also have some fog impacting eastern Siouxland this morning, especially over near Carroll, IA, where Day 3 of RAGBRAI is starting. The good news is that we are not forecasting any rain in that area today.

We are forecasting the chance of showers across the region from the slow-moving system moving east over Norfolk this morning. As it gets closer to the I-29 corridor, we will see it begin to fall apart, but there is still a chance of light showers. Highs today will only be in the 90s as we are forecasting a cloudy day ahead, which will limit our warming today, but it will be on the humid side.

Tonight, Siouxland has the chance of severe weather. The timing looks to be overnight into early Wednesday morning. Because of the chance of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has put Siouxland under a Slight and Marginal Risk of severe weather. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds.

Other than the severe weather chance, we will see lows in the 60s with wind starting out southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and then out of the northwest overnight.

The rest of the week will be hot with a few chances of storms, especially overnight and this upcoming Friday.

