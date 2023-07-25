Sioux City man gets 15 years in prison for stealing guns from local home

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man with a lengthy criminal record will spend over a decade in federal prison after stealing guns from a local home and holding someone against their will.

According to a press release, 34-year-old Ian Bigler will serve 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess stolen firearms and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user.

Those charges stem from a home burglary authorities say happened on Oct. 1, 2021, where Bigler and an accomplice stole 10 guns. Authorities say the crime was planned in advance and Bigler took steps to make sure the house was empty when the burglary happened.

Following the burglary, authorities say Bigler tried to conceal what happened. On Oct. 11, 2021, Bigler fled from police in a pickup truck that contained evidence of the burglary. Then on Oct. 15, 2021, authorities say Bigler put on a bulletproof vest, took two firearms (one of which was stolen), a shortened shotgun and hid out in a home in North Sioux City, South Dakota. While at that home, Bigler held a person against their will.

Additionally, at various times, Bigler researched ways to conceal the crime. Some of the things he searched online included: “How does the FBI track you,” “How to hide,” “How to beat drones,” and “US Marshals wanted list.”

In addition to the crime above, Bigler was held accountable for a Nov. 15, 2020 incident where he used a firearm to try and rob, or extort, a local business.

Bigler has been previously convicted of several felonies, which include: burglaries, willful injury and assault while displaying a firearm.

Once Bigler serves his sentence, he’ll have three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

