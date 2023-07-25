Sioux City Police help young deer stuck in fence

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police officers came to a young deer’s rescue Monday morning after it got stuck in a fence.

Early Monday morning, officers were sent to the 200 block of Cook Drive in Sioux City where a deer got stuck trying to jump through the gaps in a fence.

When Officers Kolker and Horner with SCPD got to the scene they helped the fawn get unstuck from the fence.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.