Sioux City Police help young deer stuck in fence
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police officers came to a young deer’s rescue Monday morning after it got stuck in a fence.
Early Monday morning, officers were sent to the 200 block of Cook Drive in Sioux City where a deer got stuck trying to jump through the gaps in a fence.
When Officers Kolker and Horner with SCPD got to the scene they helped the fawn get unstuck from the fence.
