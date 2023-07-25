Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Michael Meyer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Michael Meyer.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Meyer is wanted by Woodbury County for violating his parole for sex abuse. Meyer is a registered sex offender.

He is described as a 39-year-old man who is 6′0″ tall and weighs 188 pounds.

Anyone with information on Meyer’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

