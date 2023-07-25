Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Michael Meyer

Wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating his parole on sex abuse charges
Wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating his parole on sex abuse charges(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Michael Meyer.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Meyer is wanted by Woodbury County for violating his parole for sex abuse. Meyer is a registered sex offender.

He is described as a 39-year-old man who is 6′0″ tall and weighs 188 pounds.

Anyone with information on Meyer’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
17 people arrested for alcohol related offenses in Arnolds Park
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
A Sergeant Bluff Home was left uninhabitable after a house fire Saturday evening
One home red-tagged after Sergeant Bluff fire
Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
Victims named in Sioux City stabbing, shooting that left one dead and another injured
A young boy is in the hospital Sunday after a near-drowning just north of Stanton, Nebraska
4-year-old rescued after near-drowning in Stanton County lake

Latest News

SSCSD fills vacant board seat & address ESSER funding
Medical Marijuana grand opening
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause