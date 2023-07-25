Strong storms become possible into Tuesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While much of the focus this week is about the heat moving in, we’ll actually be watching for a chance of some thunderstorms as we head into our Tuesday night.

An area of storms is expected to develop late Tuesday afternoon in central South Dakota and then try to move to the southeast.

There is some disagreement among the forecast models as to whether these storms will be able to overcome a cap in the atmosphere and stay widespread as they move through Siouxland, or whether they’ll stay more isolated in nature.

If the storms can hold together, there will be a chance of hail and gusty winds which is why most of the KTIV viewing area is in a “slight risk” of severe storms.

The most likely timeframe of those storms moving through Siouxland will be from midnight through 5 am meaning they’ll be wrapped up by the time Wednesday morning arrives.

Wednesday will then give us mostly sunny skies and it will be be getting hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s meaning it will be feeling like it’s over 100 degrees in much of Siouxland.

It could get even a bit hotter on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s and much of western and southern Siouxland will be in a Heat Advisory from noon until 9 pm that day.

Friday is still going to be very warm as we see highs in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

We should see a bit of cooling then for the weekend.

I’ll be taking a look at exactly what temperatures we’ll be expecting in our 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

