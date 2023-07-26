73 dogs, 1 cat rescued in Council Bluffs hoarding cases

63 dogs, 1 cat rescued in Council Bluffs hoarding cases (Photo by: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 20, law enforcement and the Midlands Humane Society were called to two properties in the Council Bluffs area for a report of hoarding cases.

According to the Midlands Humane Society, one home had 59 Shihtzu-type dogs and 1 cat that were rescued. The second home had 14 boxer mix dogs that were rescued.

Due to overcrowding from the Council Bluffs Shelter and the Midlands Humane Society, 19 dogs were given to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL).

ARL says the dogs and puppies had clearly been living in filth for a long time. Several were seriously matted – including a mama dog with three tiny puppies. Their coats were urine-stained with evidence of fleas. Many will need dental surgeries. One dog is missing an eye. ARL says that the dogs will all need spay/neuter surgeries before they are ready for adoption.

Donations to help these dogs and the nearly 1,400 pets who woke up in the ARL’s care can be made online (https://ow.ly/ULRr50Plqix) or by mail/in-person (5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313; RE: Dogs).

All donations made to the ARL from now through July 27 will be matched 10 times – up to $125,000 – thanks to a matching grant from Petco Love for the ARL’s annual Day of Giving.

