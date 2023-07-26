Dangerous heat to continue into Thursday

**Heat Advisory for all of Siouxland into Thursday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Heat continues to build into Siouxland as highs today soared into the 90s all across the area.

We’ll see a few more clouds move in tonight with a slight chance of a shower popping up with lows near 70 degrees.

Thursday is going to be another dangerously hot day with highs in the upper 90s and heat indexes going above 105 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

We could see a slight chance of a thunderstorm build into the region later on Friday as highs will still be hot in the mid 90s.

A little cooling then comes our way over the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky on Saturday.

Sunday will top out in the upper 80s with a chance of storms as we approach Sunday night.

Will the heat return next week?

I’ll have a look at the latest 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.