Expansion plans preparing to take off at Graham Airport in North Sioux City

Graham Airport in North Sioux City, SD
Graham Airport in North Sioux City, SD
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Plans are taking off for the Graham Airpark Project at the Graham Airfield in North Sioux City.

In a press release from Graham Airfield, officials said they closed a deal in the first quarter of 2023 with the City of North Sioux City. That deal included the city purchasing leftover land the airport purchased from landowners. In total, the city bought 525 acres for over $13 million.

In the press release from Airfield officials, they said they are excited for the future and continual improvement of the airfield.

There was no update on the specifics of the project including the start date or completion date.

