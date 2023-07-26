Faber Field getting a makeover at Briar Cliff University

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University has started some long-awaited remodeling on campus.

They are starting to tear away at Faber Field, the only field located on BCU’s campus, and are turfing it. The start of this project was supposed to begin in late May but has since been pushed back till now.

This week they have started to scrape the top layer off and remove the soil underneath but have a long way to go.

BCU plans on leveling off the hilled area, this will make it easier to host soccer and football games at the venue. BCU Athletic Director, Kelly Boe, believes the Chargers will be able to make Faber Field their home this fall for soccer, but it won’t be until the end of the season.

Boe said the pieces of the puzzle that is the construction of Faber Field seem to be falling nicely into their places.

“All of this is in preparation for plans to build up the hillside,” said Boe “So everything we’re doing right now is for a bigger plan, so we don’t have to go back and start over again.”

All men’s and women’s home soccer games will be hosted at Memorial Field until Faber Field is completed.

