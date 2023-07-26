Healthbeat 4: ASIST program provides education on how to talk about suicide

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Talking about suicide is often a heavy topic, but it’s the reality for some people in our community.

Many people often fight inner thoughts, but you are not alone.

Northwest Iowa residents can go through a training program for community members who want to gain new skills on how to have a hard conversation and potentially save someone’s life.

“It’s teaching people how to intervene in the moment of crisis or when someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts,” said Darci Grave, Clinical Supervisor with Plains Area Mental Health Center said.

‘ASIST’ stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training.

Grave added, “We know that suicidal thoughts and suicide is a community problem. We want more people to be trained in order to intervene and people aren’t always going to access the healthcare professionals in those moments of need. So one of the

Plains Area Mental Health Center is hosting training sessions to provide skills for community members to better identify people who have suicidal thoughts, conduct a safety assessment, develop a plan that will keep the person safe, and confirm the person at risk’s faith in the safe plan and their intent to follow through.

“It teaches people how to be a caregiver and help in the moment of crisis so that it can transfer to a healthcare professional if needed,” Grave said.

Plains Area started offering this training 8 years ago, now able to send out 6 staff members into the community to help provide these conversations.

There are four sessions of the 2-day training will be in Cherokee, Carroll, Le Mars, and Storm Lake.

The goal is to create a safe environment for a friend, family or coworker.

“Like if somebody has thoughts of suicide and can ask the hard question,” Grave said. I asked her what that question is. She said, “Do you want to complete suicide?”

Iowa Public Health tracks the data. In the state of Iowa in 2021, 541 people completed suicide.

“I think it’s healthy and I think it’s needed. As much as we work at reducing the stigma it still exists very much in the communities and it’s an elephant that people do not want to address but that just continues the problem.”

The training is free for anyone, designed for people over the age of 16 to attend.

Cherokee, Iowa: August 10th and 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at North Star Credit Union, 1207 N 2nd Street, Cherokee.

Carroll, Iowa: August 10th and 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at DMACC Campus, Room 165 906 North Grant Road, Carroll.

Le Mars, Iowa: September 14th and 15th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 120 1st Avenue NE, Le Mars.

Storm Lake, Iowa: September 21st and 22nd from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1614 West 5th Street Suite 2, Storm Lake.

If you would like to register for one of the four trainings, contact Nicole Baker at nbaker@pmhc.org or call 712-966-2264 ext. 160.

