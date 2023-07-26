Heat safety precautions taken by pool lifeguards in Sioux City

Life Guards on pool break to stay cool.
Life Guards on pool break to stay cool.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The extreme heat pushed people to find ways to cool off.

A few folks found their way to Leif Erikson Pool, on Sioux City’s northside, to beat the heat. But, what about the people, who work there? The lifeguards and pool staff who have to work in the heat and humidity. What do they do?

Pool staff says they take a lot of precautions when temperatures soar.

“We get in the water as often as we can during pool breaks and anytime, we have a break and the other thing is that when we are not in the water we want to try and be in shade as much as possible,” said Annie Griece, the assistant manager at Leif Erikson Pool. “We have some umbrellas at some chairs, and we drink a lot of water.”

If you want to get out and swim at Leif Erikson pool, time is running out.

The last day the Sioux City pools will be open this summer is Aug. 13.

