How a dairy farm in Larchwood, IA is changing and adapting with the latest technology

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KTIV) - Farming is a major revenue source for Iowans. And one farm in Northwest Iowa is making new advancements.

“It goes back to 1869,” said Doug Stensland, owner and co-operator of Stensland Family Farm. This area was homesteaded and some of the original homesteaders were a few miles from here. So as generations have come on, it’s always been involved with dairy cows, milking cows.”

Stensland Family Farm in Larchwood, Iowa started with dairy cows, to now processing, improving year by year by adding new technology. Products like their famous ice cream, milk, and cheese all come from their 150 cows on the farm.

“Putting in robotic milking, some of the new technology that has come available with dairy, so being able to combine all that has changed all that. Our last 15 years have been the biggest change,” said Stensland.

One cow takes seven minutes to milk, and farmers use sweet feed to help the process, which cows are attracted to. They track the cows using what might be compared to a human’s fit bit.

“It identifies the cow when she walks in so the computer is going to say is it really your time to milk. If it’s not her time to milk she won’t get her sweet feed,” said Stensland. “The gates open, she just leaves. If it’s her time to milk, it will start dribbling her sweet feed, and what will happen, the arm is going to come out clean her, the cups are going to go on, and she’s going to milk.”

They can milk up to five times a day and that means a lot of feed. Even using a new app for measuring that feed and building recipes.

“We’ve got Tap Feed it’s called,” said Caleb Wubben, a herdsman for Stensland Family Farm. “It’s connected to your phone by blue tooth to your scale wagon on the feed wagon. So we enter our feed recipe, into the program and it tells you what you need of each ingredient and you can track that on your computer.”

Stensland Family Farm is already in Sioux Falls with its own stand-alone storefront. It also offers tours of the farm for families and school groups. It is working to expand further into the Siouxland area, moving products into more Sioux City markets in the future.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.