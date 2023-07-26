No injuries after fire heavily damages Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A home in Norfolk, Nebraska sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

The Norfolk Fire Division says the fire began around 7 p.m. on July 25 at 1401 Eldorado Road. When firefighters got to the home, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

Officials say it took 50 firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control, and another 2.5 hours to overhaul the structure.

After investigating, the Norfolk Fire Division determined the cause of the fire was a propane grill.

The house had fire damage to the main floor and roof, with heavy water damage reported in the rest of the building.

No injuries were reported among firefighters or the house’s residents.

