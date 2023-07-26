Nebraska woman killed in Dakota County crash

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A Winnebago woman has died after a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Northeast Nebraska.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:45 a.m. first responders were sent to a crash on U.S. Highway 20 in Dakota County. The crash happened between Jackson and South Sioux City, just west of the U.S. Highway 20 and Nebraska Highway 110 intersection.

When they got to the scene, authorities discovered 79-year-old Winona Rice of Winnebago had died from the crash. Authorities say Rice was driving one of the vehicles involved in the collision. The other driver, who authorities have not identified, was transported to a Sioux City hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities have determined the crash was caused by a westbound vehicle that had crossed over into Highway 20′s eastbound lane of traffic. Who was driving that vehicle has not been released at this time.

