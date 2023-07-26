Ronald McDonald house announces 41st charity steer show

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland 4-H member is doing her part to raise money for a good cause.

On Aug. 12, Kami Schrunk will show a steer at the annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair.

The money raised will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Iowa. Houses are located in Sioux City, Des Moines, and Iowa City.

The folks at Ronald McDonald House Charities look forward to all the help the steer show brings.

“Every year this is probably one of the events we most look most forward to because we know we can help people and affect people’s lives and have a big impact,” said Director of Member Services for Iowa Cattleman’s Association Tanner Lawton.

Since 1983 they have raised a total of $4.9 million at the charity steer show.

Again, the steer show is on Aug. 12 at 4:30 p.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The event will be livestreamed here.

